Raisuan: Local residents from several villages under Keonjhar sadar police limits continued their protest for sixth day Wednesday at Gohaldiha railway siding over various demands including jobs.

Scores of land losers protested at the siding Tuesday. When Deepak Mohant of Gohaldiha Railwaysiding Parishad was addressing the agitators, some people opposing the strike allegedly snatched away a cell phone of Mohant.

Members of the Parishad alleged that some hooligans linked to a transporting agency were trying to scuttle the agitation. A complaint was filed at the police station.

Members of the Parishad- Gitanjlai Mohant, Ranjan Mohant, Saraswati Majhi, Sabitri Munda, Brundaban Munda and Gurubari Munda – lamented that they had spared their land to the railway siding, but they got no jobs as assured.

They have been suffering from rising pollution in the area. They demanded that the transporting agency and the administration take immediate steps for resolution of their problems.