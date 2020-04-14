Bhubaneswar: Odisha JEE Main 2020 Examination has again been postponed Tuesday following the extended lockdown. New dates for the examination will be announced soon after the lockdown is lifted, reports said.

It is worth mentioning that NTA had postponed JEE Main 2020 April exam dates due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Exam was first scheduled for April 5, 7 and 11 but it will be most likely to be conducted in the last week of May.

PM Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown from April 15 till May 3 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the nation will remain closed till May 3 as the lockdown has been extended.

Odisha government has also directed private schools to provide fee relaxation to parents who are unable to pay fees due to lockdown.

PNN