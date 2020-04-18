Chhatrapur: In an attempt to bring the young and elders alike out of boredom owing to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Ganjam district administration has planned to organise a state-level solo dancing competition.

This unique entertaining programme, a brainchild of collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, will be held through social media.

Informing about the programme, collector Kulange Saturday said that the lockdown has given rise to boredom among people. The main objective of us launching this dancing competition is to get out of boredom and stay creative.

The district administration is organising the competition in association with ‘Celebration Live’. The competition will begin from April 25. Everyone, aged between 16 and 61, is eligible to take part in the competition. The winners will be felicitated, a source in the district administration said.

Founder of Prince Dance Group, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Biddu – a popular choreographer in Odia film industry- have given consent to be the jury members of this competition, it was learnt.

Prior to this competition, to keep young minds engaged amid the lockdown, Ganjam district administration had organised an online painting competition and photoshop training programmes.

PNN