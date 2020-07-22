Bhubaneswar: In the light of Covid-19 and its resultant restrictions on institutions, studies and skill development training for differently-abled students in the state have taken a beating.

A number of them due to poor access to the internet, digital literacy and other reasons are deprived of online education while several have physical barriers like blindness and deafness. Still, some others are finding it tough to cope with the alternate method of learning.

Mili Pradhan is a blind student doing her B Ed from Cuttack. “Since March our classes are suspended. We have participated in online classes. Though we are not able to use all features of online classes, we are trying to cope with that.”

Several students on the other side find it tough to manage their online classes through smartphones. A recent survey by Odisha-based voluntary outfit, Swabhiman, claimed more than half of their respondents found it tough to manage studied through online classes.

The survey hinted that several of them may also drop out of schools if such alternate learning continues. The government has ordered schools including special schools shut. The government, however, has exempted therapy centres for kids with intellectual disabilities.

Not only education but skill development training has come to a halt for the differently-abled. Institutions claim trainers themselves are not well versed with online platform and need special training.

A number of differently-abled youths get training in the ministry of labour and employment managed-National Career Service Centre for the Differently-abled (NCSCDA), Pokhariput where they are trained in skills like tailoring, beauty parlour, mobile repairing and others free of cost. However such training has been suspended.

“We do some classes for pre-recruitment coaching for them and are planning to bring alternatives to those who want to take help from us for skill development training. However, some practical problems like lack of training for online classes of trainers pose new challenges. We are trying to work out on these hassles,” said Ram Kishore Sharma, assistant director, NCSCDA, Bhubaneswar.

The state government, however, claimed it has worked out a plan to cater to the needs of different segments of disabilities as per their needs. Talking to Orissa POST, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, secretary, department of social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities (SSEPD) said, “We understand the fact that different types of disabilities need different multi-disciplinary approach and have worked on some and working out on others.”

“We have produced audio books for blind students till Class VIII. It is likely to be ready by August 15. We have also been conducting one to one classes for kids with mental retardation, intellectual disabilities and cerebral palsy. We also work for advanced products to cater to the needs of special kids,” he added.