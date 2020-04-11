Banki: A man, who was taking his ailing wife to hospital on a motorcycle during the lockdown Saturday at around 8:30 am, was allegedly thrashed by a woman police in Banki locality of Cuttack district.

The victim has been identified as Basant Mohanty, a resident of Harirajpur locality under Banki police limits.

Sources said, Basant was taking his ailing wife Pushpalata to Banki Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, a woman police personnel deployed on COVID-19 lockdown enforcement didn’t allow him to move further.

After repeated request by Basant to let him go to the hospital citing medical emergency, the cop was not convinced and later hit his head with a baton leaving him with an injured head. Later, the victim was taken to the police station.