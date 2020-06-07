Bhawanipatana: The COVID-19-induced problems have delayed the start of the academic sessions of the newly-established state university in Kalahandi.

It may be noted here that the academic session was to start from June 1, 2020. Lockdown has hampered the official process in this regard.

The state government had in March, 2019 announced establishment of new universities by upgrading two existing colleges — Bhawanipatna Autonomous College as Kalahandi University and Rajendra Autonomous College in Bolangir as Bolangir University.

Activists of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal and the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal expressed concern over the delay.

They submitted a memorandum to Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra and secretary of the higher education department two days ago, seeking expeditious step for the university.

They pointed out that due to the lockdown, the government has not been able to appoint the Vice-Chancellor and fill up other posts for the academic session.

The education secretary visited Kalahandi Saturday to review the COVID-19 situation. The members of the BJD’s youth and students’ wings again submitted a memorandum to him in this regard.

The higher education secretary admitted that the process to start the academic session has got delayed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra assured that he would personally draw the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The new university will reduce the burden on Sambalpur University which has 240-odd colleges under it. The territorial jurisdiction of Sambalpur University has accordingly been altered, excluding the revenue districts of Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. These are now under the Kalahandi University. The new affiliations will come into effect from June 1, 2020.

