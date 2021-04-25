New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Sunday the extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week. Arvind Kejriwal said saying the severity of COVID-19 is unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 per cent in the last few days. The lockdown imposed April 19 night will now continue till 5.00am May 3, Kejriwal informed. Before extension, it was scheduled to end at 5.00am April 26.

“We will have to watch the situation for a few more days whether the cases decrease or increase,” Kejriwal stated.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order for extension of the lockdown. However, it allowed services of courier outlets, electricians and plumbers, repair of water purifiers, and shops selling books and electric fans.

The chief minister said the onslaught of the coronavirus has not subsided even as the government had imposed six-day lockdown.

“The public opinion is for extension of lockdown. The positivity rate reached up to 36-37 per cent in past few days although it has slightly dipped now. It is around 29 per cent today,” Kejriwal informed.

To keep a watch on oxygen availability, the Delhi government has decided that manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals will update supply and consumption data every two hours on a portal set up by it.

“This is to ensure that the Delhi government knows where shortage might be felt. It will then be able to divert resources in that direction in time,” informed Kejriwal. He said the Centre has further increased Delhi’s oxygen quota by 10 MT per day. He hoped the chaotic situation due to oxygen crisis in Delhi will end in a few days.

“The Centre has increased Delhi’s quota from 480 MT to 490 MT per day. But, we are yet to receive full quota. Currently only 330-335 tonne per day supply is being received by us,” stated Kejriwal.

The chief minister said his government is receiving much support from the Centre. Both are properly coordinating to solve the oxygen supply problem.

Kejriwal had written letters to Chief Ministers of states for helping Delhi with spare oxygen and tankers. “Negotiations have begun with some states and I will update you about any positive results as and when they come,” he said.

Kejriwal mentioned that ministers and officers of his government were working overnight to ensure steady oxygen supplies to the hospitals. “I do not claim that all our efforts have reaped successful results. In some cases, we have failed, and in some others we have managed to ensure oxygen supply to its destination,” he stated.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 deaths with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease Saturday. The national capital also reported over 24,000 fresh cases. The city has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in a 12-day period.