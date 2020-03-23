Bhubaneswar: After receiving mixed response from public on day one of lockdown, the Odisha government Monday put more restrictions to ensure people stay in their homes. The government has extended the lockdown to 14 districts from the five announced earlier.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department, the lockdown has been extended to the entire districts of Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur. Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda from Monday morning to March 29.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced March 21 the lockdown in five districts and eight major urban localities, which included Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul — as well as municipal jurisdictions of Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Jajpur Road, Bhadrak and Balasore till March 29.

Apart from the above, the Rayagada district administration has also ordered for closure of all non-essential shops and commercial establishments in the district. It means now that half of Odisha and approximately 70 per cent of the population has been put under lockdown.

During the lockdown period, no public transport services including operation of taxis, auto-rickshaws will be permitted. The exception will include transport of all kinds to and from hospitals and airports, the notification issued by the Odisha government. In addition to this, railway stations and bus stands will also remain closed during the period announced.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc. shall shit down their operations.

In the 14 districts and one town, all distribution of benefits such as pension and PDS are postponed for the time being. All foreign returnees have been directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities.

“People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued earlier,” read the order.

Any person found violating the containment measures shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860).

PNN