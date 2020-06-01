New Delhi: Over 2,00,000 parents from across India have signed a petition. They are demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the COVID-19 situation improves or a vaccine is ready. The parents are worried about the safety of their kids.

Huge number of petitioners

The petition has been signed by over 2.13 lakh parents. It comes following the government’s recent announcement. It said that schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will be reopened. This will be done after discussing the coronavirus situation with states and Union Territories in July.

“Opening of schools in July will be the worst decision by the government. It’s like playing with fire when we ought to douse it with full force. The current academic session should continue in e-learning mode,” the petition submitted to the Centre said.

“If the schools claim that they are doing a good job via virtual learning, why not continue it for the rest of the academic year. It will be good,” it added.

Lengthy closure

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown. This was done as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, the government announced a nationwide lockdown which began March 25. The lockdown was initially imposed for a 21-day period till April 14. But, it was later extended till May 31.

Easing of restrictions

The government Saturday announced phase-wise easing of restrictions. However, the lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30.

“State governments and UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on reopening of educational institutions will be taken. This will be done in the month of July, 2020,” the Home Ministry said in a statement.

Alarm bell for parents

However, the announcement has rung alarm bells among parents who believe the move will be highly unsafe.

“At home, we can take several precautions but how will we ensure that when kids go to school? Lunch breaks, school buses, everywhere there will be fear. At a time when cases are rising, it’s not a wise thing to do,” Swati Bhardwaj, mother of a seven-year-old child, said.

Gurgaon resident Mayank Mehra said, “When the lockdown was announced neither teachers nor students or parents were prepared for the technological interventions. However, in two months some ground has been made and it can be smoothly pursued for a few months till the situation is normal.”

The pending board exams and entrance examinations which were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown have also been scheduled in July.

Initiatives by school

Alka Kapur, the principal of Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh, said the school will give both the options to students.

“We have to be more than careful to ensure the safety and security of our students and teachers. For this purpose, we’ve decided to take several precautionary measures. We have decided to operate the school in two separate batches. This is to reduce the number of students attending the school at a time,” said Kapoor. Also, the students will be maintaining proper physical distance inside the school buses as well,” Kapur said.

The principal said in case a parent is unwilling to send the child, the school will ensure that he/she gets access to online classrooms. In that matter the student’s education will not suffer, Kapur pointed out.

PTI