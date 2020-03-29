Dhenkanal: On a flat trailer, a mat is spread open. A person, presumably either a driver or a helper, is cooking food on a kerosene stove with few utensils lying scattered. Some others are keeping him company by cracking jokes and playing peppy Hindi songs.

This is how the 30-odd drivers and helpers of vehicles from Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who are stuck at a place near Gundichapada on National Highway-55 on the outskirts of Dhenkanal town, are spending their time for the last four days.

“We are facing problems since the lockdown started. However, we are managing, but we are very concerned for our families back home. They are also worried about us. We are talking with them over mobiles, assuring them that we will reach them once the lockdown is lifted,” said Purusottam, a driver from Bihar.

These drivers bring goods from different companies in Maharashtra, Bihar and UP to Odisha. On their way back, they transport material from Paradip to the respective states they come from. “It was when we were going towards Paradip with our empty vehicles that the lockdown was announced. We all have since been here,” said Purusottam, with others supporting him.

“We have suffered a lot. First, irked villagers stoned our vehicles as we are from other states. They thought we will spread coronavirus. Our transport companies have advised us to stay put till the end of lockdown. But we do not know how we will survive as we are running out of money. The trailers and trucks have become our homes for the last four days, but then for how long,” asked others.

Purusottam informed their employers have asked them to park their vehicles at a safe place, hire cars and return to the respective states. “But then we don’t have the money to hire cars. Also what guarantee is there that those cars will not be stopped,” said Purusottam.

When contacted, District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said the administration is ready to help the stranded drivers and villagers. “We are ready to provide them with shelter and food,” Behera said. “Officials will meet them soon and provide them with all the assistance they need,” he added.

