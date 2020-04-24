Bhubaneswar: The lockdown has brought untold miseries to the differently-abled especially students, women and dependent persons by affecting every aspect of their lives.

According to experts working in the sectors and the differently-abled population, their daily work has now taken a beating due to closure of skill development training centres, lack of attendants, lesser accessibility issues to access market and health centres among others.

“Social distancing is not possible as women are dependent on personal attendants and hence cannot maintain the distance required. In many cases personal attendants are outsiders increasing the incidence level among persons with disabilities,” said Asha Hans, Executive Vice President of Shanta Memorial Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC).

She also said, “They are facing difficulties in accessing health facilities as they cannot go to police stations to request for passes. In many cases they are denied medical aid.”

Others believe that skill development training of many have been hampered besides the woes of orthopaedic disabilities taking a spike. “Several persons with spinal cord related disabilities and others, who have restricted movements, are finding it tough to carry out their works due to lack of access to attendants. Skill development of several differently-abled students has also been affected by the lockdown,” said Ram Kishore Sharma, Assistant Director of National Career Service Centre for the Differently-Abled (NCSCDA).

Sharma, however, claimed that it has been taking special initiatives for the differently-abled during the lockdown. “Pensions for the differently-abled have been disbursed in advance. The state government has also taken special measures to ensure that a sign language interpretation explains government decisions and updates them through the daily press conference on the government on COVID-19,” he said.

SMRC has recently conducted a study in Odisha and other states after getting feedback from the differently-abled, specially the impact of the lockdown on differently-able women.

According to the study, there has been an increase in violence from partners and personal attendants as stress levels within the household have increased. There is also no community watch and women with disabilities choose to keep quiet as they fear abandonment by family.

“Many differently-abled, who earlier used to do their works on their own, have been hit badly due to the lockdown. As public transports are not available many differently-abled are struggling in silence,” said Manas, a differently-abled from the state.

Many on the other hand suffer due to lack of special arrangements and accessibility for them in public places like markets, medicine shops and other areas.

Manish Kumar, OP