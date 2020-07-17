Chhatrapur: Pandemic-stricken Ganjam is one of the four districts to undergo a complete lockdown beginning Friday 9pm.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Friday asked people to follow lockdown guidelines properly. Action will be taken against violators, he warned.

Meanwhile, the district administration has lifted shutdown imposed in nine towns across the district till July 21. There will only be lockdown in these towns, Kulange informed.

“There are several areas with large numbers of COVID-19 patients and these places have been declared as Containment Zones. Even during the lockdown, the Containment Zone rules will remain unchanged in those places,” he further added.

“The lockdown will be followed strictly in the district. The shopkeepers have been asked to do their business from a well-marked barricade. If anyone found violating the order, not only will their shops be closed down but also stringent action would be taken against them,” informed Kulange.

Notably, Ganjam district is at the top of the COVID-19 list in the state with the highest 5,098 cases reported as of Friday. Of the total cases, 3,055 patients have so far been recovered from the disease and 1,990 ones are undergoing treatment for the virus. The district reported two deaths Friday taking the district’s toll to 50.

PNN