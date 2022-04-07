New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely).

The Budget Session of Parliament began January 31 and the first half ended February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.

The second half of the Budget Session began March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude April 8.

Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.