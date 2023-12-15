New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were Friday adjourned in less than a minute of the House meeting for the day as opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the Parliament security breach.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs held up placards and raised slogans. Most of them trooped into the Well, raising slogans seeking the resignation of the Union home minister and his presence in the House.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the security breach that took place two days back.

They are also seeking action against the BJP MP who authorised the passes for the two people who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery Wednesday.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings Friday, adjourned the House till 2 pm.