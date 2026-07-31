New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings started Friday, the last working day of the second week of the Monsoon Session, amid ruckus and sloganeering by the Opposition. As the House began its proceedings, Opposition members started creating uproar, raising questions over police excesses during the pan-India students’ stir, including the alleged use of an AK-47 gun during anti-NEET leak protests in Bihar.

Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting lawmakers to refrain from disrupting the Question Hour, one of the most important sessions of the House when Parliamentarians raise the issues of public interest, pertaining to their constituencies.

He advised the lawmakers to desist from the ‘practice of creating deliberate obstruction and disruption’, stating that even Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was among the list of members participating in the Question Hour today.

“I have repeated earlier also that carrying placards and banners inside the House is a violation of conventions and traditions of the House,” he said.

The Speaker urged the members to take their seats and let the House function without any obstruction, but his appeal went in vain.

In a warning of sorts, the Speaker also advised the Parliamentarians against dressing up in an unconventional manner stating that such attempts either inside or outside the House was in violation of Parliamentary protocols.

“Many members have complained in writing that certain people are trying to lower the dignity and sanctity of the House by dressing unconventionally,” he said.

Despite his repeated persuasion, those from the Opposition Benches stormed into the Well of the House, waving posters and placards and persisting with their demand.

“I again appeal to you to take your seats and let the House function smoothly,” the Speaker told the members.

As the Opposition Benches remained unrelenting with their protest and the uproar continued, the House was adjourned till noon.

Yesterday, the Lok Sabha cleared The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 making any insult to the national song Vande Mataram, a punishable offence.

This will grant legal status to the national song Vande Mataram on par with the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.