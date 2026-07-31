Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy passed away at a private hospital Friday. He was 52 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

He was admitted to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest July 26.

The former MLA from Narasmpet fell critically ill at his residence in Hanamkonda and after receiving emergency treatment at a local hospital he was shifted to Hyderabad and remained on ventilator support.

According to doctors, he suffered cardiac arrest due to a pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs). Although he was revived after approximately 45 minutes of CPR, his condition became critical due to a lack of neurological response.

Medical examinations indicated severe brain damage caused by prolonged oxygen deprivation. He breathed his last in the early hours of Friday.

Hailing from Warangal district, Sudarshan Reddy played an active role in the movement for statehood to Telangana. He was elected to Telangana Assembly from Narsampet constituency in 2018.

Between 2018 and 2023, he served as the Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation and as a member of the Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee.

Born on August 6, 1974 in an agricultural family, he began his pollical career with Youth Congress and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) when it was floated by K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in 2001.

Sudarshan Reddy was elected as the Zilla Parishad Territorial Committee (ZPTC) member from Nallabelli Mandal and served as the Zilla Parishad Floor Leader. He also served as the party president for the undivided Warangal district and as a member of the state Politburo. He played a pivotal role in the Telangana movement, actively participating in public meetings and massive rallies held in Warangal.

He was a close associate of KCR’s family and was known for successfully executing any responsibility entrusted to him by the party with unwavering dedication.

He contested the 2014 Assembly elections from Narsampet as a TRS candidate without a victory but was successful in his second attempt in 2018.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound shock over the death of Sudarshan Reddy. He stated that the role played by Sudarshan Reddy in the Telangana movement is unforgettable.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep condolences and profound grief to the family members and well-wishers of Sudarshan Reddy.

BRS president and former Chief Minister KCR expressed profound grief over the demise of Sudarshan Reddy, terming it an irreparable loss to Telangana. KCR said he had lost a close friend and a trusted companion of the Telangana movement.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao said Sudarshan Reddy’s demise left him deeply shocked and saddened. He said they had been awaiting with hope that he would recover during his treatment in the hospital but the news of his death was heartbreaking.