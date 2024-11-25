New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business Monday amid uproar by opposition members on various issues.

As soon as the House reconvened at noon, opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a US court.

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, asked if the members were not keen to allow proceedings in the House.

The chair then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tribute to departed members, including two MPs who had won the parliamentary elections this year.

PTI