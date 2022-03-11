Chandbali, March 10: Two teams from Lokayukta have started investigations into alleged irregularities in Khadalapokhari and Bhatapada panchayats under Chandbali block of Bhadrak.

The Lokayukta investigation came after people of both the panchayats had complained of large-scale irregularities in various government schemes and projects. They had drawn the attention of the BDO, the Collector and the Panchayati Raj department. As the administration and the department did not take any action on the alleged irregularities, the locals moved the Lokayukta.

Officials of the two teams looked into various irregularities in toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission in the two panchayats. They visited houses and inspected the status of the toilets and interacted with people.

However, some villagers expressed apprehension about the fairness of the probe as some block officials were present during the investigation.

