Bhubaneswar: Long queues were seen at LPG distribution centres in Bhubaneswar Tuesday amid concerns over possible supply disruptions due to ongoing Middle East tensions.

Customers reportedly waited in long lines with gas passbooks at centres such as Khandagiri HP Gas.

Some customers reported delays of 20–25 days despite prior bookings and alleged that home deliveries have been suspended due to transport issues.

Notably, the government extended the LPG booking interval from 21 to 25 days (effective March 8) to curb hoarding and black marketing, while directing refineries to prioritise domestic production amid import disruptions.

It can be mentioned here that the oil ministry has constituted a committee to examine supply issues after a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders alarmed the hospitality sector, with restaurant associations warning that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

As the widening conflict in the Middle East disrupted fuel lifelines, including India’s LPG supplies, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supplies to households. This has led to supply crunch for hotels and restaurants which use market priced commercial LPG.

“For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three Executive Directors (EDs) of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries,” the ministry said in a post on X.

India consumed some 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector i.e. household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Government sources Sunday informed PTI that no price increases for petrol or diesel are planned right now. But hikes could happen if crude oil exceeds $130 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the government has used ESMA powers specifically for the oil industry to maintain steady supply.

