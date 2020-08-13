Kendrapara: A long-running family feud ended tragically when a person was killed and five others suffered grievous injuries at Sashanipada village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Braja Kishore Behera.

According to locals, there had been a dispute between Bipin Behera and his brother Braja Kishore Behera over real estate for long four years. The two families often engaged in quarrels over it. It took an ugly turn Thursday.

As the two families were hurling expletives at each other, Bipin lost his cool and attacked his brother Braja injuring him fatally. Five members from both sides also suffered injuries.

The villagers came to their rescue and rushed them to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH). Later, Braja was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on doctor’s advice as his condition deteriorated. That said, he could not be saved and succumbed on his way to Cuttack.

Meanwhile, both the sides lodged two separate FIRs at Patkura police station and on basis of the FIR, the police registered a case and detained Bipin. Further investigation is underway.

PNN