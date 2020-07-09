Mumbai: Since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans have been constantly sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media as a token of life for the late actor.

Meanwhile, a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike has appeared from nowhere and has been going viral on various social media platforms. The person who looks like Sushant has been identified as Sachin Tiwari. Sachin looks exactly like Sushant.

His hair, face and body language is exactly like the Kedarnath star. Sachin first came to notice after some of his videos on TikTok went viral. Since then, Sushant’s fans has been liking and sharing Sachin’s photos and videos a lot.

Fans are showering all the love on Sachin as the TikTok star is reminding them of their beloved star. This has increased Sachin’s popularity on social media. He has also thanked people on his Facebook page and getting mixed reactions of fans on social media.

Fans have been generous with Sachin and are helping him achieve more stardom. One of the user commented, “There is, was and will be only one Sushant, no one can ever replace him.”

It’s been more than three weeks to the death of Sushant, but fans, friends and family are yet to come to terms with his untimely demise.

Worth mentioning, Mumbai Police is investigating every aspect and so far more than 29 people have recorded statements in Sushant Singh’s suicide case. Recent filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also been questioned by the police.

Apart from family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the police have twice grilled YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma. The police has also recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, who was Rajput’s co-star in her debut film.

Police has retrieved CCTV camera footage of the Sushant’s building.

The officials stated that it is also being probed if there were any visitors to the actor’s place which are yet to be identified. The police added that there are no CCTVs inside the actor’s flat. The forensic reports pertaining to the cloth are still awaited.