Puri: Lord Jagannath and His Siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, returned to the Lions’ Gate of Jagannath Temple from the Shree Gundicha Temple aboard their respective chariots during the Bahuda Yatra Friday.

The Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra was the first to reach the Lions’ Gate, followed by the Darpadalana chariot of Devi Subhadra. The Nandighosha chariot of Lord Jagannath was the last to arrive, in keeping with the traditional sequence of the procession.

Lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad thronged the pilgrim town to witness the annual ritual and participate in the festival.