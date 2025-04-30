Puri: The chariot-making process for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri started here Wednesday as part of the ‘Akshaya Trutiya’ rituals in the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple here.

The day also marked the beginning of the Lord’s 42-day ‘Chandan Jatra’ as per tradition in the temple in this seaside pilgrim town.

The servitors performed special puja at ‘Rath Khala’ (chariot-making yard) on the Grand Road outside the temple in the presence of chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee, Puri district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, SP Vinit Agrawal and others.

The three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath will be constructed at the rath khala in 58 days from Akshaya Trutiya, said Padhee, adding that all arrangements like sheds and drinking water facilities are made for the ‘Biswakarmas’ (carpenters), ‘Chitrakars’ (painters) and other people associated with the Rath construction.

The annual Rath Yatra this time falls June 27.

The special puja for the chariot-making began after the servitors brought the ‘Agyan Mala’ (divine permission garland) from the sibling deities. Three logs of wood for the three chariots were placed at the rath khala where the servitors will perform puja and the cutting of wood began thereafter as per the ‘Banajaga’ rituals.

The temple priests (Deula Purohita) and the ‘Shostriya’ Brahmins (Brahmins from Mukti Mandap) performed the yagna in a specially built yagnashala. As per the special rituals, the temple priest first touched the three wooden logs with three miniature golden axes, which are blessed and sanctified with the mantra of Maa Dakhinakali, and later, the vishwakarmas started work.

The day also marked the beginning of Chandan Jatra when the symbolic idols are taken to the Narendra tank where the deities enjoy water sports to beat the summer heat.

According to the temple tradition, the 42-day Chandan Jatra is held in two phases. The first 21-day external (Bahara) Chandan Yatra will be held at the Narendra tank, while the inner jatra will be held in the temple premises, said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Shree Jagannath culture.

