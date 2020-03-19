Puri: The row over the deposit of a huge amount of Srimandir money in Yes Bank would come to an end soon. The shrine authorities would withdraw the entire deposit of Rs 545 crore from Yes Bank Thursday and deposit the amount in any nationalised bank, said Srimandir administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena here Wednesday.

The money would be withdrawn from Yes Bank through e-transfer, Jena added. According to Jena, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had deposited Rs 545 crore in Yes Bank in several phases. The temple administration was supposed to withdraw Rs 389 crore March 19 and the balance Rs 156 crore March 30.

However, the administration would withdraw the entire deposit Thursday (March 19), Jena said.

“The money would be transferred to either SBI or UCO Bank for the time being. We have accounts in both these banks,” Jena added. The SJTA administrator claimed that the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee had deliberated on all issues with regard to the safe deposit of Srimandir foundation fund, corpus fund and temple fund.

“The temple administration has written to the state government on the issue. It will take a decision in this regard after receiving a communiqué from the state government,” Jena said.