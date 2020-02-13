New Delhi: From comedies to playing an Imtiaz Ali romantic hero, Kartik Aaryan says it felt ‘validating’ to be a part of Love Aaj Kal.

The 29-year-old actor, who stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the new take on the 2009 original, said playing the dual roles of Raghu and Veer was like undergoing a ‘litmus test’.

“Getting an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali sir itself is a big thing. When he chose me, it felt more like a validation for me. For the first time, I was living the character on and off screen. From little nuances to those big details, I enjoyed it all. It’s like a litmus test for me, something I’ve never done before,” Kartik said Thursday with the movie all set to the screens, Friday.

The director had previously said that that Kartik fits well into the role as he represents a perfect mix of a small town boy meets metro. The actor said when Imtiaz called him, he was just curious about his life and not his past work as an actor.

“I’m from Gwalior and I’ve seen that bit of life and lived it. I’ve seen a metro like Delhi or Mumbai where things are really different. He (Ali) really held my hand through this journey. The best thing was he used to give you details, make you understand the characters but during the shoot he would let you be free and never dictate. This changed my sensibilities,” Kartik stated.

The actor, who has a number of projects lined up after Love Aaj Kal releases, believes he is finally getting the opportunity to collaborate with directors that he always wanted to.

“It’s like a dream run for me, the way things are happening and shaping up for me. It’s something every actor dreams about. I’m getting the opportunity to work with directors and on the scripts that I always wanted to. Finally, I’m getting those kind of options,” Kartik pointed out.

Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Dostana sequel and his first action stint with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

“It will push the envelope further. I’m just excited about all these genres. Hopefully, Love Aaj Kal will be the first one in that way. I’m really hoping that it does well,” Kartik added.

The actor was also all praise for co-star Sara Ali Khan who plays the female lead in the film. “It helps as we are good friends off screen,” Kartik said. “She is a tremendous actor and hence we had a roaring time on the sets,” he added.

