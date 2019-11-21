Bantala: It is said that love can happen anytime and anywhere. No one possibly knows this better than Chhutu and Jolly – former members of the SDS Maoist Association who have surrendered before Angul police. They are now trying to build a new life far off from guns and blood.

Chhutu Ganju, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand district, was a former section commander of SDS Maoist Association. He was entrusted with the responsibility of expanding the association’s area in Satkoshia sanctuary in Angul district.

Following the order of their association, Chhutu was visiting nearby villages for organising meetings where he talked against government policies.

Chhutu and Jolly saw each other at Majhipada village of Tikarpada panchayat in 2018 where Chhutu was having a meeting with villagers. For Chhutu and Jolly, it was love at first sight, and they had decided to get married.

Jolly joined SDS Maoist Camp in 2018 and her only intention was to be with Chhutu.

It was while participating in camp activities, physical exercises and arms training that the two got to spend time together and gradually developed strong feelings for each other.

The love between the two gave rise to stiff opposition in the cadre. Finding the hostile behaviour of co-Maoists in the camp, they began looking for an escape route.

“We had realised that Maoists have no ideology. They commit the same injustice that they claim to be fighting against. Hence, we decided to leave the life of the forest,” said Jolly.

To join the mainstream of society, the couple left Redhakhol jungle and surrendered before Angul police. Then SP and DIG kept them at Chhelipada Reserve Police Camp in Angul district for some time. Even though they wanted to marry, they could not do this fearing Maoist reprisal.

Realising their love, police helped them tie the nuptial knot.

Champeswar Sivmandir at Tikarpada panchayat was decorated for the Chhutu and Jully’s marriage November 19. Police bore all expenses of their marriage. Villagers joined hands with police for a successful arrangement of the marriage.

To keep a watch on the Maoists, tight security was arranged by the police. Police also sealed the entrance point of the village.

“I am very happy to have Jolly as my wife. Love of Jolly transformed my life from a Maoist to a common man,” said Chhutu.

The couple is now trying to adjust to normal life and has no regrets about giving up violence. Based on the state government’s policy, the surrendered ex-Maoist couple has got financial benefits in the form of bank deposits, land for house and vocational training.

When DIG-Central Narsingh Bhol was asked, he said, the Maoist couple was doing harm to themselves and the society. Their steps will help other Maoists join the mainstream.”