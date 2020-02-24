Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal here Monday evening as they marvelled at the famed 17th century Mughal-era mausoleum built as a monument of love. Trump, accompanied by his wife, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived here from Ahmedabad.

The Taj Mahal, which was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631, has been refurbished for the visit.

President Trump and the First Lady held hands as they strolled at the Taj complex and later wrote in the visitors’ book. They were also briefed about the history and importance of the monument

The US President’s visit to the Taj here generated huge excitement among local residents. Some shops have even displayed their own banners, welcoming Trump to India.

Trump also took to Twitter to express his sentiments about his first official visit to India.

“First lady and I have travelled 8,000 miles around the world to give a message to each citizen of this country – America loves India, America respects India, and the people of America will always be true and committed friends of the people of India,” the American leader tweeted in Hindi.

From the Kheria airbase here, Trump’s convoy of over 30 vehicles drove to Oberoi Amarvilas hotel near the Taj Mahal complex, as over 15,000 school students who lined up both sides of the route held US and India flags and cheered the US president as his motorcade passed by.

An extensive three-layered security was in place for Trump’s Agra visit, and authorities had got the Taj Mahal premises cleared of visitors by noon, hours ahead of Trump’s visit to the celebrated architectural landmark.

Trump and the First Lady enjoyed the view of the marble marvel in the evening as a cool breeze added to the pleasant weather. They also posed for pictures for photographers. The couple also spent an hour at the Taj to catch the sunset from the UNESCO heritage site, before heading to Delhi.

The last US president to visit the the Mughal-era wonder was Bill Clinton who had come to India in 2000. He had seen the Taj along with daughter Chelsea Clinton.

From massive billboards bearing greeting messages to street roundabouts decked up with US and India flags, this city had waited excitedly to welcome President Trump and authorities made arrangements to present a ‘lively Agra’ to the visiting President, seeking to shake off the old tag of ‘city of ghosts’.

“During Clinton’s visit the city streets were deserted due to security arrangements, prompting him to call it a ‘city of ghosts’. This time the excitement can be felt in the air,” said Mohit Kumar, who works at a hotel in Tajganj area.

“I was very young in 2000 when Clinton visited. We are very excited and happy that another US President has come to our city due to which the civic amenities have been improved,” he added.

On his arrival at the airbase, over 250 artistes drawn from different parts of Uttar Pradesh performed ‘Mayur dance’, ‘Rai folk dance’, Dhobia folk dance’ as sonorous sounds of ‘bumrasia’ nagada, dholak, mridang, added to the festive ambience.

A giant billboard there featuring Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Modi greeted the couple with a message – ‘Grand welcome of India’s best friend to the City of Love –Agra’.

Trump was received at the Kheria airbase by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

