Bhubaneswar: A couple from different faiths solemnised their marriage in Bhubaneswar after being in a relationship for nearly a decade, with the ceremony conducted according to Vedic rituals, sources said.

According to reports, Farin Bano, a Muslim woman, had been in a relationship for about 10 years with Badrinarayan Das of Jagatpur in Cuttack district. Despite belonging to different religious communities, the two continued their relationship and eventually decided to get married. After the wedding, Farin adopted the name Priyanshi.

Family members of the groom had initially opposed the marriage due to differences in religious backgrounds and did not approve of the union. However, the couple remained firm in their decision and went ahead with the marriage.

The wedding ceremony was held at Bhimeswar Mangala Temple in Bhubaneswar in the presence of close friends and well-wishers. Members of a cow protection group facilitated the ceremony and extended support to the couple, sources said.

Following the marriage, the groom’s parents accepted the couple, marking a reconciliation within the family, according to those aware of the development.