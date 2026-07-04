Bhubaneswar: IMD issued a red alert for five Odisha districts after a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coast was forecast to intensify over the next two days.

The warning has been issued for Sambalpur, Anugola, Sonpur, Boudhagada and Kandhamala districts, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely. An orange warning has been issued for Kataka, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nayagada.

The weather office said the low-pressure system, formed under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation, is becoming more active. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, fueling widespread rainfall across the state.

Heavy rain has been lashing several parts of Odisha since Thursday night, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas. Showers continued in Bhubaneswar and several other places on Friday morning.

Rain is likely to continue across all districts Saturday, with thunderstorms and lightning also expected at isolated places, the Regional Meteorological Centre added.

The department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, as rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along the Odisha coast.