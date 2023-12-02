New Delhi: More than 15 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar owing to low visibility Saturday morning.

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Over 15 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar owing to Bad visibility and weather conditions Saturday morning.

According to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport sources, the flights were diverted between 7 a.m and 10 a.m.

“Flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and has arrived in Jaipur (JAI) at 0842 hours,” Vistara airline said in a tweet on X.

“Flight UK832 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to low visibility at Delhi (DEL) airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1100 hrs.”

Another tweet of the airlines read “Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi airport.”

Shallow fog enveloped the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees while there will be shallow fog.

