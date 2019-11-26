Bolangir: The Lower Suktel Irrigation Project on river Suktel for which a foundation was laid some 19 years ago is yet to make any headway till now.

The project on Suktel, a tributary of river Tel on Mahanadi basin, has not settled the rehab package and compensation for the project oustees so far.

The matter came to the fore after the project oustees visited the project office at Laltikra Tuesday and threatened to lock up the office if their demands for rehabilitation and compensation were not conceded within a week, the report said.

Notably, the project affected people from Khuntupali and Kutensilet demanded implementation of 2013 Land Acquisition Act and compensation on its lines and have scuttled the project work for the last 15 months.

Meanwhile, the Lower Suktel Action Committee which had launched a stir demanding implementation of the project is trying to placate the project-hit villagers.

The action committee has been agitating from time to time demanding resumption of project works, but the impasse remains unresolved.

Sources said, the residents led by Umakanta Khuas, Mahendra Khuas and others questioned the officials about what they have done to meet their demands and compensation so far. The angry villagers later marched to the special land acquisition office as the chief engineer’s office was locked-up by the contractors’ association in Bolangir.

The project oustees met zone officer Nutan Seth and discussed with him about their problems and alleged that they were being unnecessarily harassed.

The officers said those who attained the age of 18 by January 1, 2017 will get compensation but the officials identified only 615 persons in a survey they submitted to their higher-ups.

Later, the oustees said compensation had come for 474 persons in the first phase and relief eludes the remaining 141 persons.

Ironically, the project officials have not conducted any survey in the past two years and several children have attained 18 years of age. They sought to know when these eligible youths will get their dues.

The officials have assured them of housing plots but only 80 persons at Khuntupali have been given papers in this regard.

Meanwhile, staff crunch in the Lower Suktel project office has seriously affected the project work. The post of land acquisition officer is lying vacant for a long time.

Bolangir tehsildar has been asked to officiate as the land acquisition officer while lack of adequate Amins and revenue inspectors has hit survey works.

They alleged they favour the project but the dilly-dallying attitude of the officials has been forcing them to reconsider their stand.