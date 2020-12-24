Tarbod: There has been no end to the miseries of people ousted and affected by Lower Suktel project in Nuapada, a report said. They are still going through a lot of ordeal while construction of their housing units has been caught in an administrative hurdle, the report said.

The report said that the panchayat and the block administration have stalled their housing units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the areas outside the ‘ayacut’.

They have taken up the issue with the district administration, seeking its permission for the housing units. They have also demanded an investigation into the matter.

It was learnt that 11 villages under Komna and Boden blocks were in the submergence area of the project while 31 villagers were partially affected by the project.

They lamented that their land and homestead land completely submerged under the water of the project. They have been waiting for the government help for many years.

Four years ago, administrative officials without any survey and prior information stalled the main gate of the project to dam up water, the report added.

As water continued to rise inside the submergence area, the water gushed into Bodachhpar, Kalimati, Jhalkulam and Harimpur villages, damaging houses.

Bodachappar village was completely submerged.

Overnight, people had to run for their lives along with their belongings to safe places. They took shelter in shanties on the government land in ayacut area. For the last three to four years, they have been leading a miserable life.

However, they were provided meagre compensation. They could not buy land for houses. They hoped that the government would provide housing units for the dwelling places.

A few months ago, 25 ousted families got orders for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. As they started construction of their houses, Komnabira sarpanch stalled the works.

Later, the BDO made it clear that the beneficiaries will not get housing funds if they go with the house construction in ayacut area.

In protest against such decision, oustees like Hira Punji, Dursingh Nag, Laxman Punji, Ullash Punji, Jhili Punji, Kedarnath Kathar, Subhadra kathar, Kodobudha Nag, Jay Nag, Biranchi Kathar, Binod Nag, Angat Punji, Bhubane Sgaria, Khira Sindhu Sagaria, Lalu Sagaria, Dipu Sagaria, Pusparaj Punji and Tularam Bariha took up the issue with the administration, seeking its intervention.

PNN