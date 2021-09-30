Bhubaneswar: Since the possibility of a surge in daily Covid-19 cases during the festive season is high, Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Chief CBK Mohanty Thursday appealed people to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.

“During puja times, maintaining social distance is near impossible. So people should avoid crowds and stay indoors. This way, they can keep themselves safe and at the same time ensure safety of others. After all, it is the moral responsibility of one and all to stop the spread of the virus,” Mohanty said.

Laying emphasis on vaccination, Mohanty said, “Those who have already taken the first doses should not feel complacent at all. They should take their second doses on the allotted date. Vaccination will go a long way in the ongoing fight against the virus.”

“Keeping the festive season in view, testing, tracing and treatment have been intensified. Places, where Covid-19 cases are on a rise, have been declared containment zones as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Notably, Odisha Thursday registered 602 new Covid-19 cases and six fatalities. With the new cases and deaths, the state’s tally and toll went up to 10,26,476 and 8,198 respectively.

PNN