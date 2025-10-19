Bhubaneswar: Marking 25 glorious years of excellence, Loyola School hosted a marathon here Saturday.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by popular actress and chief guest Varsha Priyadarshini, along with Rector Father Augustine Ezhakunnel SJ, Principal Father A Amaladoss SJ, Vice Principal (Senior Section) Nandita Pattanayak, and Vice Principal (Junior Section) Sister Esther Toppo.

This was followed by an address by Principal Father A Amaladoss, who expressed gratitude to the 600 participants, including students from Classes V to XII, alumni, parents, teachers, and sponsors.

The marathon was then flagged off from the school premises by Rector Father Augustine Ezhakunnel SJ.

The participants covered distances of 1 km (for students of Classes V and VI), 2 km (for Classes VII and VIII), and 4 km (for Classes IX to XII, parents, alumni, and teachers).

On the occasion, a free eye checkup camp, a health screening camp, and a blood donation camp were organised in collaboration with Titan Eye Plus, GenX Diagnostics, and the Red Cross, respectively.