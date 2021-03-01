New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price was again hiked Monday by Rs 25 per cylinder across all categories, including subsidised fuel and those availed by Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries. This is the fourth increase in rates of cooking gas in a month’s time. LPG prices have gone up by Rs 125 per 14.2-kg cylinder since the beginning of February. This information was shared by state-owned oil marketing companies.

Also, jet fuel prices were hiked by a steep 6.5 per cent on the back of a rally in international oil prices.

A 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital now costs Rs 819 as against Rs 794 at which they were supplied Sunday. The increase is applicable across all categories, including subsidised and non-subsidised users.

LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across India. The government, however, gives a small subsidy to select customers. However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the past couple of years. So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers since May 2020 and all LPG users pay the market price, which currently is Rs 819.

LPG prices were hiked first by Rs 25 per cylinder n February 4. It was followed by a rise of Rs 50 per cylinder February 15 and Rs 25 raise February 25. Prices have been on the rise since December and rates have cumulatively gone up by Rs 175 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row after hitting an all-time high.