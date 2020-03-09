New Delhi: After serving at the strategic XV Corps of the Indian Army last year, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon will take over the post of Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence), officials said n Monday.

It is a department that comes under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the newly created Department of Military Affairs.

The 57-year-old Lt Gen Dhillon, who is from the 1983 batch of the Indian Military Academy, recently handed over the charge of XV Corps to Lt Gen BS Raju.

Officials in the Defence Ministry said that the order for Lt Gen Dhillon, who has been credited with several successful people friendly operations in the crucial last year, has been issued and he will assume the charge soon.

Dhillon will take charge as DG DIA and DCIDS, an organisation which is responsible for collating technical as well as human intelligence for the three Armed Forces, they said.

The DIA was created in 2002 on recommendations of a Group of Ministers which looked into lapses leading to the Kargil intrusion in 1999. It is the nodal agency for all defence related intelligence which collects information technically as well as through satellites to safeguard the interest of the country.

The DIA also forms part of the Multi Agency Centre (MAC), an umbrella of organisations which looks into infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

