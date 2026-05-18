Sambalpur: A notorious criminal was apprehended after being injured in an encounter with Burla Police near Fishery Chhak in Sambalpur district following a chase involving the cops and a group of cough syrup smugglers, officials said Sunday.

During the operation, Manish Sahu, 30, a cough syrup smuggler of Gopalpali area under Bareipali police limits, sustained critical injuries after the bullet fired by police hit his right leg.

Police nabbed him along with three of his associates – Janmejaya Oram, 28, of Gadamunda under Hirakud police limits, Sk Babu, 23, of Daleipada under Town police limits and driver Rameshwar Patra, 25, of Bhojpur under Kuchinda police limits.

Manish was later taken into custody and shifted to VIMSAR at Burla. Police said Manish was in multiple cases, including dacoity, illegal arms possession, and illegal trade of cough syrup.

“A pistol, live bullet, three empty bullet shells, a car, five mobile phones and 1,200 banned cough syrups – each 100 ml and packed in 10 cartons – were seized from their possession,” SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo informed the media, Sunday.