This year Amazon had the Prime Day July, 15 and 16, worldwide. However, the best deal by Amazon this year was probably a glitch. Some lucky photography enthusiasts were able to guy high-end camera gear that originally retails at approximately Rs 9 lakh (USD 13,000) for just Rs 6,500 (USD 95).

Yes, that is right.

After the buyers got a hold of this glitch, Amazon was flooded with people buying the camera products. The gears were from high-end camera brands including Sony, Fujifilm and Canon.

A Canon EF 800 lens that generally retails at Rs 9 lakh (USD 13,000) was available for Rs 6,500 (USD 95). Though the deals were available only briefly, it was enough time for a large number of enthusiasts to purchase the items.

Buyers took to Reddit to share their excitement regarding their lucky buy. One Reddit user wrote, “I somehow got a $3,000 camera for $94 on Prime Day last night. It just seems a little too good to be true. Do you guys think it will ship or get canceled because it was a glitch?”

Another user wrote, “I too got some deals from the prime day ‘glitch’. $16,000+ in gear for about $800.”

One Reddit user could only write, “Right place right time,” and we totally feel him.

Other comments read, “Amazon Accidentally Sold $13,000+ Camera Gear for $100 on Prime Day.”

Someone also wrote, “Bought the most expensive camera bundle during the prime day glitch for 94.48. Thank you, Bezos!”