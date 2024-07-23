Bhubaneswar: Noted freedom fighter Maa Rama Devi’s sacrifices and contributions to the country’s freedom struggle have been a symbol of women empowerment for all, said eminent actor and director Nandita Das, Monday. Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of a two-day national seminar on ‘Maa Rama Devi’s Vision in Navigating Challenges in Contemporary Times’, organised at the Rama Devi Women’s University here, Das said Rama Devi’s contributions will always be cherished and remembered in the hearts of everyone. “Women somewhere leave their dreams behind as they always have to put others before themselves. It is more important to make your identity before contributing towards society as construction of society starts from us,” she said at the seminar which is being organised to observe the 39th death anniversary of the late freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandi Charan Rath, chairperson, PG Council of the university, said Maa Rama Devi was the first woman freedom fighter of Odisha who made significant sacrifices towards the freedom movement as well as social service in the state. “She denounced many awards, rewards and remunerations. She was above titles, epithets and any sort of greed. Her entire life was dedicated for the welfare of this land and its people,” he said.

In her address, Sucheta Priyabadini, professor Maa Rama Devi Chair, said the late freedom fighter will continue to be referred to as ‘Maa’ by the people of Odisha. “Her contributions towards society and women are immensely remarkable,” she added. Registrar of the university, Shyamali Mohapatra and Vice-Chancellor Aparajita Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion. Many distinguished personalities, including Padma Shri Guru Aruna Mohanty, were present.

RESHMI YADAV, OP