Mumbai: Actress Naila Grrewal, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, has shared that she once had a crush on actor Shahid Kapoor.

Naila joins the ensemble cast of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, which includes Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Jibraan Khan. The film is helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.

Talking about being enamoured by the original film ‘Ishq Vishk’, the actress said: “I have watched ‘Ishq Vishk’ several times and had a huge crush on Shahid Kapoor growing up. To now have the opportunity to helm the new adaptation of this iconic rom-com is truly a dream come true for me. It’s a wonderful opportunity to revisit a beloved classic and put a modern twist on it for audiences to enjoy.”

Naila was also seen in the streaming series ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ alongside Ravi Kishan, which was released on Netflix.

The series is now set to return with its second season.

IANS