Khajuripada/Balaskumpa: During the troubled times of Covid-19, difficulties of rural people and migrants have compounded with repeated shutdowns and lockdown.

In view of this situation, both the Central and the state governments have laid much importance to effective implementation of the MGNREGS projects in rural areas to ensure scope of manual labour for people.

But at many places of Khajuripada block in Kandhamal district, machines are allegedly being used in MGNREGS projects while job card holders are sitting idle.

Sadly, the concern of the government has allegedly been thrown to the winds during execution of projects in Pirikudi panchayat. It was alleged that the officials responsible for this are doing little to ensure proper execution of the projects.

Villagers alleged that a pond has been dug out with a machine on plot-122 at Bedangpaju village in Pirikudi panchayat. The plot belongs to the watershed and energy department.

The villagers alleged that Bichitra Pradhan, a resident of Bedangpaju, is supposed to dig a farm pond on his own land, but he is digging it on the aforesaid land owned by watershed and enegy department, and that too with machines.

Following allegations, Khajuripada tehsildar Swapnita Nayak, Gudari RI Sunil Kumar Digal had visited the site and demarcated the plot. The official asked Pradhan to stop the work immediately.

Junior engineer of the watershed department Hrushikesh Das said that the matter has been intimated with the SDO and the tehsildar. This is not the lone case where machines have been used in MGNREGS works.

There are several instances, it was alleged. It was alleged that scores of labourers are sitting idle in rural areas for want of work while such violations are taking place and these should be taken seriously.

The villagers observed that the use of machines has impacted earning scope of the poorest in the area, who depend on MGNREGS for a livelihood. There were instances of machines being used and fake rosters of workers being made under MGNREGS works in the past.

Locals said that a lot of workers do not get the work and wages they deserve. If machines are allowed for the work, job card holders would not get any benefits, they lamented.

PNN