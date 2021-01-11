New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday the two already approved made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world. The two COVID-19 vaccines have been developed as per India’s needs. Narendra Modi made the observation while interacting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out India. Modi also informed that apart from the two already approved vaccines, four others are in the pipeline. “Our experts have taken all precautions to provide the countrymen with effective vaccines,” he asserted.

“The two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than other vaccines in the world. They have been developed as per our needs and situation,” Modi added.

India is entering a decisive phase of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19. He said that the world’s largest vaccination programme will start from January 16.

Public representatives are not part of the three-crore corona warriors and frontline workers to be vaccinated first, Modi said. In the first phase, the cost of vaccination for these three crore people would be borne by the central government, he added.

India’s drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in India.

Last Saturday, the prime minister had reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and Union Territories at a high-level meeting here.