Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The State government has approved the upgradation of Madhusudan Law College, Cuttack into Madhusudan Law University with effect from April 28.

With this, the law college will become Odisha’s first state run law university. As per the notification, the decision of upgrading the college into university has been taken by the order of the Governor.

The department has suppressed the earlier notification dated March 4, 2020 and June 11, 2020 in this regard.

“The state government does hereby alter the territorial jurisdiction of all existing universities of the state and establishes a new university called Madhusudan Law University at Cuttack by upgrading Madhusudan Law College with effect from April 28, 2021,” the notification said.

All the existing government and private law colleges except the constituent law colleges of different universities of the state shall cease the affiliation from their respective universities from April 28 and shall stand affiliated to Madhusudan Law University from that date.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had hinted at the upgradation May 20, 2018. In February this year, the Higher Education department had invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Madhusudan Law University.

