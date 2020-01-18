Bhopal: A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Saturday staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the Legislative Assembly here against “non-fulfilment” of promises by the state government, which is headed by his party.

Gwalior (East) MLA Munnalal Goyal Friday boycotted the special session of the Assembly as a mark of protest. The MLA said he sat on the dharna to “remind” the Congress about the promises it had made to the people during the assembly polls.

“I have been writing letters to ministers and the CM since the past six months about the issues in my constituency, but the situation has remained unchanged.

“The Congress had promised to provide pattas (land ownership documents) to the poor, but the administration has rendered around 400 families in my constituency homeless in the time of intense cold,” he had claimed.

The sit-in protest was held between 11 am and 12 noon. State Public Relations Minister PC Sharma said the Congress has fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the manifesto for the 2018 Assembly polls.

PTI