Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were killed and over a dozen injured after their tractor-trolley overturned Monday in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The condition of seven of the injured is critical, said Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Solanki.

“The group is from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and was visiting Chitrakoot as part of a pilgrimage. The tractor-trolley overturned near Jhari river after the driver lost control. Three women and two men died on the spot,” Solanki informed. Nayagaon police is probing the case, he added.

Police however, have not been able to locate the driver of the tractor. It seems that the driver jumped off from the tractor when it was overturning and fled the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to locate the driver. The tractor has also been sent for examination to find out whether it had some machine problems.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief on the incident in a tweet.