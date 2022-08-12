Los Angeles: Pop icon Madonna gushed over her son David Banda’s “sense of style” during an appearance on a late-night talk show.

The 63-year-old said that her 16-year-old son, who has been wowing fans with his fashionable fits, “looks better in her clothes” than she does, reports mirror.co.uk.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

Madonna also gushed over her teenage son’s talent and told Jimmy that David will be a guest on the show one day.

David is known for thinking outside the box when it comes to fashion choices.

He rocked a cheerleader outfit during an art event in February by completing the look with devil horns.

IANS