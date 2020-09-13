Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out Sunday at the BJP. Akshilesh Yadav was commenting on the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET. The former UP chief minister said it was the murder of the ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ slogan.

The 19-year-old Madurai girl and two other medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu had committed suicide Saturday. It prompted the opposition parties to demand the scrapping of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

The Supreme Court had refused to entertain Wednesday a batch of pleas. The pleas had been made seeking deferment or cancellation of exams scheduled for Sunday. The Supreme, saying the authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting it amid COVID-19.

Referring to the girl’s suicide, Akhislesh in a tweet asked the BJP who was responsible for her ‘murder’. “The news of suicide by a medical aspirant in Madurai yesterday (Satyurdy) has shocked every family,” Akhilesh said.

“Heartless BJP should tell who is responsible for this. This is a murder. Along with this, the slogan of ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ (teach daughter, save daughter) has also been murdered,” asserted Akhilesh.

Besides the girl, the other two aspirants, aged between 19 and 21, had committed suicide in Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts of Tamil Nadu. They were found hanging in their homes.