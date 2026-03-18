Aska: The annual Maha Baruni Snan was observed Tuesday at Budatota, the confluence of the Rushikulya and Bada rivers near Pudugeswarapalli on the outskirts of Aska town in Ganjam. Devotees from across the district, as well as neighbouring Gajapati, Kandhamal and parts of Andhra Pradesh, participated in the ritual bath. The occasion coincided with the auspicious alignment of Chaitra Krishna Trayodashi and Shatabhisha Nakshatra.

More than 50,000 devotees were estimated to have taken part in the event, performing holy dips, immersing the ashes of ancestors, offering pind daan and engaging in charitable activities. Tuesday, a large crowd gathered at the confluence from early morning. The local administration made extensive arrangements, including lighting, sanitation, law and order, and traffic management, to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Various voluntary organisations provided drinking water, ‘pana’ and food to the devotees. Meanwhile, a huge rush of devotees was also witnessed at the shrine of Maa Khambeswari on the occasion of the second Tuesday of the Chaitra month. Many performed head tonsuring of children and offered prayers. Temple authorities had put in place adequate measures to facilitate orderly darshan. With the simultaneous observance of Maha Baruni Snan and Chaitra Mangalbar rituals, Aska town remained vibrant and festive throughout the day.