Puri: Members of a doctor’s family from Maharashtra Friday visited the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir in the Holy City here even though the administration has imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders to Puri district in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The incident has exposed loopholes in the police checking system at the entry points to the district.

The administration has put restrictions on the entry of outsiders into Puri district to check the spread of novel coronavirus. It has deployed police personnel at all the six entry points to the district to check the vehicles and prevent outsiders from entering into the district without any necessary work.

However, at least eight members of a doctor’s family from Maharashtra visited the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir Friday afternoon. The doctor’s family reached Puri from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on road, sources said.

“Members of the doctor’s family reached the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir in two vehicles. They spent around an hour near the 12th century shrine before returning from the city. The police personnel deployed near Srimandir turned mute spectators,” said a source.

Many locals, meanwhile, expressed displeasure over the incident. “Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases. How could a family from that state enter Puri and reach the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir? Did they have any necessary work here?”asked a local.