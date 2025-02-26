Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded today with the final ‘snan’ (holy dip) on Mahashivratri. This spiritual gathering, which began January 13 and lasted for 45 days, saw an unprecedented turnout of “over 65 crore devotees” taking a dip in the sacred Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The event also became a prime platform for major brands seeking visibility, while the Uttar Pradesh government leveraged it as a key opportunity to propel the state towards its $1 trillion economy goal.

“The world is witnessing the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh, and the Maha Kumbh Mela is a testament to it. This event alone is set to boost the state’s economy by over Rs 3 lakh crore,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Maha Kumbh 2025 ‘breaks records’

The festival reportedly saw a staggering 65 crore devotees, marking the highest attendance ever recorded. In comparison, the 2019 Ardh Kumbh attracted around 24 crore people.

The economics of Maha Kumbh: A Rs 3 lakh crore boost

CM Yogi Adityanath has projected that Maha Kumbh 2025 will contribute over Rs 3 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s economy. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), entrepreneurs from various industries identified business opportunities worth Rs 2 lakh crore during the event.

Several major players in FMCG, tech start-ups, and fintech sectors capitalised on the massive gathering to expand their market reach. Historical data highlights the revenue growth from previous Kumbh Melas. In 2013, the government reportedly earned Rs 12,000 crore against an expenditure of Rs 1,017 crore. By 2019, revenue surged to Rs 1.2 lakh crore, with expenses increasing to Rs 2,112 crore.

For Maha Kumbh 2025, the government allocated over Rs 7,500 crore, anticipating a return of Rs 2 lakh crore, solidifying its status as one of the most economically significant religious events in history.

What makes Maha Kumbh 2025 unique?

Maha Kumbh 2025 is a “rare event occurring once every 144 years, marked by a unique planetary alignment.” This makes it the most sacred among all Kumbh gatherings, surpassing the Kumbh Mela, Ardh Kumbh and Purna Kumbh.

Unlike the regular Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years at Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, or Nashik, this Maha Kumbh is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event. In 2025, Prayagraj hosted this historic congregation, drawing millions of pilgrims from around the world.

However, the authenticity of the 144-year claim has been questioned by some, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the 46th Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand.

The controversy over Maha Kumbh 2025

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stirred controversy by referring to Maha Kumbh 2025 as “Mrityu Kumbh,” citing stampedes at Prayagraj and New Delhi railway stations that resulted in casualties.

“This is Mrityu Kumbh… I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect Ganga Maa. But there was no proper planning… How many people have been recovered?” she questioned.

She also raised doubts about the claim that Maha Kumbh occurs once every 144 years. “Gangasagar happens every year, Kumbh happens every 12 years. I have heard that in the Puri temple, the deity made of neem wood is replaced every 12 years. So those who claim Kumbh happens after 144 years… it happened in 2013 too, as far as I know. If I am wrong, correct me,” she stated.

Echoing similar concerns, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati criticised the event’s management. “It was known in advance that a massive crowd would gather, yet no proper planning was done. False propaganda about 144 years was spread. Crowd management and hospitality measures were inadequate. Even when people died, efforts were made to hide it, which is a serious crime,” he alleged.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making “misleading statements” to undermine Hindu religious traditions.

“Mamata Banerjee, who holds a Master’s degree in religious history, is questioning the legitimacy of the 144-year Maha Kumbh cycle. Historical records, along with astrological and astronomical science, validate this claim. Her statements appear politically motivated and aimed at belittling the holy traditions of Sanatana Dharma,” Adhikari remarked.

While Maha Kumbh 2025 has witnessed remarkable spiritual, economic, and cultural significance, debates over its historical authenticity and management continue to dominate discussions.

